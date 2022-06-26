Adam Long shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Long had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.