Aaron Rai shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Aaron Rai hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Rai hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rai at 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 3 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Rai hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Rai's 111 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.