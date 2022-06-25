Xander Schauffele putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 second, Xander Schauffele's 84 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Schauffele got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Schauffele hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Schauffele had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.