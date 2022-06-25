Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Wyndham Clark hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 39th at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Clark had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Clark's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.