William McGirt shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Travelers Championship

William McGirt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 19th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, McGirt had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 4 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 3 under for the round.

McGirt hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McGirt to 4 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 14th, McGirt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th McGirt hit his tee shot 282 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McGirt to 4 under for the round.