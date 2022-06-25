Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Webb Simpson in the third round at the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Webb Simpson hit 14 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Simpson finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Webb Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Simpson hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.