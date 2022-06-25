  • Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Webb Simpson in the third round at the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Webb Simpson makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson makes birdie on No. 13 at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Webb Simpson makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.