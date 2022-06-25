Tyler Duncan shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 55th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Duncan's his second shot went 35 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Duncan had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 16th green, Duncan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Duncan's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.