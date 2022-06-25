Tony Finau shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Tony Finau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 15th at 9 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Finau's 188 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Finau chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Finau's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Finau hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Finau had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Finau chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

Finau hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Finau's 189 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 5 under for the round.