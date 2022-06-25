Tommy Fleetwood finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Tommy Fleetwood hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 39th at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Fleetwood chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to even for the round.