Strong putting brings Taylor Moore an even-par round three of the Travelers Championship

Taylor Moore hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Taylor Moore chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Moore hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Moore had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Moore's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 17th, Moore's his second shot went 110 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 101 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.