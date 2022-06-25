  • Stewart Cink putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink makes birdie on No. 6 at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.