Stewart Cink putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Travelers Championship

Stewart Cink hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stewart Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.