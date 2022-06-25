Strong putting brings Seamus Power an even-par round three of the Travelers Championship

Seamus Power hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his day tied for 19th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Seamus Power had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.

Power had a fantastic chip-in on the 202-yard par-3 eighth. His tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 6 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Power to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Power's 112 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

Power got a double bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Power to even-par for the round.