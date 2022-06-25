Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Scottie Scheffler in the third round at the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his day tied for 11th at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Scottie Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.