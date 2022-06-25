Scott Stallings shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Scott Stallings hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Stallings sank his approach from 136 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Stallings had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Stallings's 102 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.