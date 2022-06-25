Sam Ryder shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Sam Ryder hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 55th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

Ryder got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Ryder hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

Ryder hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 59-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Ryder's tee shot went 131 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.