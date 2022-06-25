Sahith Theegala putts himself to a 6-under 64 in third round of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day in 3rd at 14 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Sahith Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Theegala hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Theegala's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Theegala chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Theegala's 153 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 7 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Theegala to 6 under for the round.