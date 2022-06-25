Ryan Armour shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Ryan Armour hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Armour had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Armour's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 11th green, Armour suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Armour at 2 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Armour's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.