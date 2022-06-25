Rory McIlroy shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On his tee stroke on the 341-yard par-4 second, McIlroy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, McIlroy's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, McIlroy's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 14th, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, McIlroy's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.