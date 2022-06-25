Robert Streb shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Robert Streb hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Streb chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Streb chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Streb hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Streb got to the green in 2 and sunk a 40-foot putt to save par. This put Streb at 2 under for the round.