Peter Malnati shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Peter Malnati hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to even for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Malnati had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.