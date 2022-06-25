Paul Barjon putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Paul Barjon hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barjon finished his round tied for 21st at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Matthew NeSmith, Rory McIlroy, Sahith Theegala, Charles Howell III, and John Huh are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Paul Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Paul Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Barjon hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Barjon's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Barjon had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 5 under for the round.