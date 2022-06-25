  • Patton Kizzire finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Travelers Championship

    Patton Kizzire rolls in a 26-foot birdie putt at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.