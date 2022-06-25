Patton Kizzire finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 second, Kizzire's 69 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Kizzire had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Kizzire chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Kizzire hit his 247 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kizzire's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire missed the green on his first shot on the 158-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.