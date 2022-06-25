Patrick Cantlay putts himself to a 7-under 63 in third round of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his day in 2nd at 16 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Patrick Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Cantlay's 94 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cantlay hit an approach shot from 244 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

Cantlay stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 158-yard par-3 11th. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Cantlay had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.