Nick Hardy shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Nick Hardy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hardy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Hardy chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hardy to even for the round.

After a 238 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Hardy had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hardy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Hardy hit his tee shot 280 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.