Nate Lashley shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Nate Lashley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Lashley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lashley at 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 2 under for the round.