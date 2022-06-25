  • Morgan Hoffmann shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Morgan Hoffmann makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Morgan Hoffmann sinks a 31-foot birdie on No. 4 in Round 3 at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Morgan Hoffmann makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.