Morgan Hoffmann shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Morgan Hoffmann hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoffmann finished his round in 70th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and William McGirt are tied for 7th at 8 under.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Hoffmann reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoffmann at 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hoffmann chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hoffmann's 112 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 2 over for the round.

Hoffmann got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffmann to 3 over for the round.