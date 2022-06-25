Michael Thorbjornsen shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Michael Thorbjornsen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Thorbjornsen finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Thorbjornsen chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thorbjornsen to 1 under for the round.

Thorbjornsen hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thorbjornsen to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Thorbjornsen's 168 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thorbjornsen to 3 under for the round.

Thorbjornsen got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thorbjornsen to 2 under for the round.

Thorbjornsen hit his tee at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thorbjornsen to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Thorbjornsen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thorbjornsen to 4 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Thorbjornsen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thorbjornsen to 5 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Thorbjornsen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thorbjornsen to 4 under for the round.