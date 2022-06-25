  • Michael Gligic putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Michael Gligic makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Gligic makes birdie on No. 1 in Round 3 at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Michael Gligic makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.