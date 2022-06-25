Michael Gligic putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship

Michael Gligic hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his round tied for 46th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Matthew NeSmith, Rory McIlroy, Sahith Theegala, Charles Howell III, John Huh, William McGirt, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Michael Gligic had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Michael Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Gligic's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.