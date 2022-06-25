Matthias Schwab putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwab finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Matthias Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthias Schwab to 1 under for the round.