Matthew Wolff shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Matthew Wolff hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Wolff had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.