Matthew NeSmith rebounds from poor front in third round of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. NeSmith finished his day tied for 11th at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

Matthew NeSmith got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthew NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, NeSmith hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, NeSmith's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th NeSmith hit his tee shot 274 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 17th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.