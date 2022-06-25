Matt Wallace putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Matt Wallace hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wallace finished his round in 69th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, John Huh, William McGirt, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Sahith Theegala, and Charles Howell III are tied for 7th at 8 under.

Matt Wallace got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matt Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Wallace's 148 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Wallace had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

Wallace hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.