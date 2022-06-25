Martin Laird shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Martin Laird hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 5th at 12 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Laird's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Laird had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Laird's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 5 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Laird hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at 4 under for the round.