Mark Hubbard shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hubbard had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.