Mackenzie Hughes posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the third round of the Travelers Championship

Mackenzie Hughes hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Mackenzie Hughes had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hughes's his second shot went 68 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 155 yards to the green where he one putted for birdie. This moved him to 2 under for the round.