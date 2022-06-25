Luke List shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Luke List hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, List chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, List hit his 249 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th List hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to even-par for the round.