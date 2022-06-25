Luke Donald finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Luke Donald hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 55th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 266 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Donald chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Donald's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Donald hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.