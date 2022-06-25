Lucas Glover shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Lucas Glover hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Glover finished his round in 71st at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and William McGirt are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Glover had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Glover's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Glover's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Glover's 149 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 5 over for the round.