Lee Hodges putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Lee Hodges hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day tied for 11th at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Lee Hodges's 179 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.