Kevin Tway shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Tway hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 55th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Tway chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

Tway's tee shot went 293 yards to the native area and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Tway's tee shot went 151 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Tway chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Tway reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Tway at 1 under for the round.