Kevin Streelman shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 35th at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, John Huh, William McGirt, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Sahith Theegala, and Charles Howell III are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Streelman chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Streelman at even-par for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Streelman chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

Streelman tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Streelman to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Streelman's 181 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.