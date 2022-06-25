Kevin Kisner putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship

Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day in 4th at 13 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Kevin Kisner had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Kisner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kisner hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kisner hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Kisner chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.