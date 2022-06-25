Kelly Kraft finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Kelly Kraft hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his round tied for 61st at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, William McGirt, Martin Laird, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, and John Huh are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Kraft's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to even-par for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Kraft's tee shot went 246 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Kraft chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to even for the round.