Keith Mitchell shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 15th at 9 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

Mitchell his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Mitchell had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Mitchell hit his 213 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 5 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 3 under for the round.