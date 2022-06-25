Keegan Bradley putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bradley finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Keegan Bradley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Keegan Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bradley hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Bradley had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Bradley's 117 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Bradley had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.