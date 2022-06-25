K.H. Lee putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, K.H. Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 5th at 12 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, K.H. Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lee's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Lee chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.