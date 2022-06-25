Joseph Bramlett shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Joseph Bramlett hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 59th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Matthew NeSmith, Rory McIlroy, Sahith Theegala, Charles Howell III, John Huh, William McGirt, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.