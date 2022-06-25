Jonas Blixt shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Jonas Blixt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, Blixt got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Blixt hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Blixt to 3 over for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 4 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 5 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 4 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Blixt chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blixt to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Blixt's 91 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 4 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 3 over for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Blixt had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blixt to 3 over for the round.