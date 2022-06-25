John Huh comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Travelers Championship

John Huh hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Huh finished his day tied for 15th at 9 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, John Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving John Huh to 1 over for the round.