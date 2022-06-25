Joel Dahmen shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day in 67th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Dahmen's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Dahmen's his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.